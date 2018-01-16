FIA gives the nod to first Halo supplier

With Halo's arrival just around the corner, the FIA have approved CP Tech to produce parts for the head protection system.

Love it or hate it, Halo will be raced in Formula 1 from 2018 onwards after motorsport's governing body declared that Halo will be a part of the technical regulations on safety grounds.

As such when the teams take to the track on February 26 for the start of pre-season testing, all cars will be fitted with Halo.

It will also be used in Formula 2 while Formula E is set to adopt the device in its 2018/19 season.

The FIA have given the go-ahead to CP Tech, which is owned by Dutch group Nedschroef, to produce parts for the cockpit protection device.

According to managing director Thomas Casey, CP Tech was selected because of their "expertise in the complex mechanical processing of titanium and additional materials.

"It is another lighthouse project that we can be proud of based on our experience of more than 25 years in the motorsport business."

