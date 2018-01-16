Rosberg: I would make a comeback if…

Nico Rosberg could be persuaded to come out of retirement if Formula 1 raced in Las Vegas with South Africa also on his list.

The 2016 World Champion retired from Formula 1 at the end of his championship-winning campaign, opting instead for family life.

And although rumours of a possible return have been whispered throughout last year, Rosberg insists his days of racing in F1 are over.

That is of course unless Las Vegas or South Africa make the calendar.

"I'd bring back the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami, that sounds damn cool," the German said during a Twitter Q&A posted on his YouTube channel.

That, though, isn't the only race he wants back on the calendar.

"Las Vegas," he said.

"That is the absolute, top notch, highest ever possible… Las Vegas Grand Prix! And deciding the championship there, that would be pretty special.

"I would have to make a comeback for that race."

