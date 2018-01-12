Fans to see ‘significant changes’ to F1 broadcasts

McLaren executive director Zak Brown has revealed that Liberty are planning an overhaul of the way Formula 1 is broadcasted and fans can expect to see major improvements.

Formula 1 was being left behind under Bernie Ecclestone's rule and Liberty are continuing to try and make up for lost time by bringing the sport on at least a par with other major sports.

"Before Christmas Sean Bratches presented the new F1 commercial strategy to us, the teams," Brown told jamesallenonf1.com.

"There is a huge emphasis on digital, as we know, but last year was about testing things out.

"For this year there are products in place, like a new F1 App, OTT platforms (Over The Top/streaming) and they have brought in David Hill, one of the great TV sports innovators, to oversee the graphics package and the way the race is televised.

"You'll see significant changes there on the broadcast, on the graphics and the storytelling.

"Then on-event we'll see more fan engagement, building on last year and there will be new media properties to help fans get closer to the teams.

"I think the big impacts of 2018 will be on the media side, showing F1 in a way that it's never been shown before. It will give us a younger and bigger audience and they will be more engaged."

