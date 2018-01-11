Wehrlein will ‘remain part’ of Mercedes

Pascal Wehrlein's F1 racing career may be over for now but there is some good news with Toto Wolff adamant he will "remain part" of the Mercedes squad.

Wehrlein was dropped at the end of the 2017 season, losing his Sauber race-seat to Ferrari protege Charles Leclerc.

Although he had hoped to enter the fray for the final available seat at Williams, that did not come to fruition.

As such Wehrlein is without a race-seat for the 2018 season, however, Wolff says he will continue to play a role in the Mercedes team.

"Pascal definitely deserves a place in Formula 1 and is certainly one of the fastest drivers," the motorsport boss told Motorsport.com.

"At the moment it looks a little bit bitter as far as the available [race] driver seats are concerned.

"But he's definitely going to be on our team.

"[It is unclear] whether or not he actively participates in a racing series other than Formula 1.

"He will definitely remain part of our squad."

