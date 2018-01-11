Ferrari sign Kvyat as development driver

Daniil Kvyat has been handed a Formula 1 lifeline by Ferrari, signing as their development driver for the 2018 season.

Dropped by Toro Rosso and the Red Bull family as a whole after last year's United States GP, Kvyat turned to Williams seeking a race-seat.

Daniil Kvyat to become Scuderia Ferrari’s development driver pic.twitter.com/yvTwQHaTOh — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 10, 2018

That, though, failed to materialise with the team reportedly set to sign his compatriot Sergey Sirotkin.

And with Sirotkin's drive all but confirmed, completing the 2018 grid, Kvyat was forced to look at other sources for employment.

Ferrari has announced that they have signed him as their development drive, a role that means simulator work and possible on-track testing.

It does, however, keep Kvyat in Formula 1 with a possibility of reclaiming a race-seat down the line.

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!