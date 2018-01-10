Webber: Alonso’s Daytona run a mistake

Mark Webber believes Fernando Alonso is making a "mistake" by trying to fit the 24 Hours of Daytona, and possibly Le Mans, into his F1 schedule.

Last week the McLaren began testing for the Daytona event, which he intends using as an indicator for a possible shot at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Alonso was 12th fastest in last weekend's mock qualifying.

However, former F1 driver and WEC champ Webber reckons he is making a mistake.

"It's a mistake, [F1 and WEC] are totally different things," the Aussie told Italian outlet Automoto.

"They require a lot of mental energy.

"If you do F1 you can not afford certain distractions.

"If you choose to do Le Mans, do it properly and focus on it, instead of working on it with three weeks to go with a maniacal focus, without forgetting the rest of the year.

"Today's F1 is so specific that does not allow gaps."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!