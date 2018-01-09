Norris wants F2 title as he chases 2019 F1 seat

Lando Norris says winning this year's Formula 2 championship would prove that he is ready to race against the big boys in Formula 1.

Last season Norris dominated the Formula 3 championship, claiming nine race wins on his way to the title.

His triumph not only saw him land a Formula 2 seat with Carlin but also the role of McLaren's reserve driver for Formula 1.

A post shared by Lando Norris (@landonorris) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:52am PST

And with Charles Leclerc's 2017 Formula 2 championship victory securing him a seat on this year's F1 grid, Norris reckons a similar performance of his own could see him enter F1 come 2019.

“I expect to win it,” the 18-year-old told ESPN.

“Leclerc’s done it, so if I want to beat him or prove I’m just as good, then I’m going to have to win. I think that’s the main thing. I don’t think there’s any point going for second or third.

“Of course it’s hard to know what drivers are staying on for 2018 and doing another year and who’s going to be experienced and who’s new. So it all changes. But I think winning the championship would be the aim.”

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!