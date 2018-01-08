Alonso chasing more pace after finishing P12

Fernando Alonso feels United Autosports need to find more pace after finishing the second day of the Roar before the 24 pre-Daytona test down in 12th place.

The double Formula 1 World Champion is making his Daytona debut in the #23 United Autosports Ligier, alongside team-mates Phil Hanson and Lando Norris.

It was, however, a disappointing weekend for the Spaniard as he was only 12th fastest in the weekend's mock qualifying.

While former Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr was fastest with a 1m35.806, leading a quartet of Cadillacs ahead of Tristan Vautier, Alonso was P12 with a 1m37.515.

"There are still little changes going on and it's the same with the performance of the car," explained the McLaren F1 driver.

"Obviously it's early days, it's only testing, but we need to find more pace and hopefully be more competitive when we come back in the race."

As for Nasr, the former Sauber driver was happy with his work throughout Roar.

"All I have to say, is we as a team, Action Express and Cadillac, we brought the car out there to run the most amount of laps," said the Brazilian.

"We were really getting into it and preparing for the race because we know this weekend is more a part of what is going to come at the end of the month. We all felt pretty confident. We felt the car was behaving well."

The 24 Hours takes place on January 27-28.

