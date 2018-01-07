Hartley only focusing on F1 this year

Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley has ruled out competing in other motorsport categories this season, saying he will solely focus on Formula 1.

The New Zealander made his F1 debut at the backend of 2017 as a replacement for Pierre Gasly and the Faenza-based squad have opted to retain him for the upcoming season.

What time is it? 🤔⌚ Oh yeah, time for some CHRISTMAS! 👊 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/YThNN0uuLI — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) December 24, 2017

Hartley, though, has been competing in the World Endurance Championship for the last six years and many were wondering if he would again take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans after winning it with the Porsche Team last year.

However, the 28-year-old will prioritise Formula 1.

"I will still have an association with Porsche but I won't be doing any races other than Formula 1, which I think is the sensible thing for me to do because I need to be fully focused," he told the New Zealand Herald.

"I am going to spend all my energy and time on being fit enough, going into the races fresh, sharp and putting every effort into making this season work.

He added: "It is a massive opportunity that I have got there."

Throughout his career, Hartley has always been open to competing in other series and at one stage last year he took part in eight races in eight weeks on four different continents.

That, though, will change this year.

"In previous years I have tried to compete in every single race I could," he said.

"But I have a big challenge ahead. I am very aware of that."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!