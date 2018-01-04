Todt revives idea of ‘global engines’

FIA president Jean Todt has brought up the idea of using 'global engines' across a plethora of racing disciplines as the vision for Formula 1 continues to be mapped out.

One of the main criticisms of Formula 1 engines is the eye-watering costs involved to develop and run the power units.

The 2021 blueprint currently wants to introduce more standardised parts in order to control costs and, in turn, attract new teams and suppliers to the sport.

MOST RACES IN THE POINTS: 2018 DRIVERS Kimi will be confident of jumping into first place on this list in the coming season…#F1FastFact #F1 pic.twitter.com/jDijmdG5Mz — Formula 1 (@F1) January 4, 2018

Following in the same vein, Todt feels a more universal approach across multiple racing series could be a viable solution and that conclusion can be traced all the way back to a report in 2009 which investigated the potential of a common rules framework.

"Probably what we should say, which is not easy as well, is could we use this [F1] engine in other categories of motorsport?" Todt said.

"At the moment each category of motorsport has its own single regulations, so probably we should try to see if we can have some synergies."

Todt went on to use the World Endurance Championship's LMP1 class as an example for becoming more in line with Formula 1, given that engines will have to more reliable in 2018 due to the new three-engine limit.

"We have the endurance championship with LMP1," said Todt.

"We have completely different engines, so would it make sense to anticipate a future for the endurance championship using this synergy – which incidentally is covering the same kind of mileage."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!