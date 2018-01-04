Ricciardo ‘aware of risk’ over Red Bull waiting game

Daniel Ricciardo has said he is fully aware that he needs to get the timing just right as he continues to assess his options for his post-2018 drive.

The Aussie has been in no rush to put pen to paper on a new deal with Red Bull and is biding his time in order to give himself the best possible chance of a World Championship push, and a big payday, further down the line.

But Ricciardo knows that his hand could soon begin to weaken if he does not start performing well from the off in 2018.

"Yeah, I’m aware as well that there’s always a risk," Ricciardo said.

"The longer you leave it, then if you’re not performing, you’re looking less and less desirable race by race.

"But that’s where I’ve obviously got confidence in my approach and what I’m going to do and I’ve got confidence that I will be performing."

"So each year does tick by, but as far as my performance side goes, I’m not worried," Ricciardo told Racer.

"It’s more that I want to be world champion before I’ve got grey hair."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!