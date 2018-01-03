Teams queuing up to work with Aston Martin

Aston Martin president and CEO Andy Palmer has revealed that several teams have declared an interest in working with them should they decide to enter Formula 1 in 2021.

Aston were encouraged by the engine blueprint for 2021 and beyond that was released in October and have taken on new staff with Formula 1 expertise to start working on a power unit concept.

Aston Martin have also increased their involvement in Formula 1 for 2018 after they were announced as Red Bull's title sponsors for the forthcoming season and, given that relationship, they could well end up supplying engines for Red Bull and junior team Toro Rosso further down the line.

Meeting the new #F1 year, with a fresh new look 👊 @astonmartin pic.twitter.com/AvFsC7fIC7 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 2, 2018

But Motorsport.com have also discovered that potential independent teams have also had discussions with Aston Martin about a future collaboration in Formula 1.

"I have some rough math in terms of what cost and what price," Palmer told Motorsport.com when asked about the potential of supplying more than one team.

"With all of this stuff in F1, you have to factor in intangibles because you’re talking about a marketing return, not necessarily a physical return.

"Marketing return hopefully turns into sold cars, which is why we’re doing this.

"This is to seed the soil for when we bring a mid-engined car to compete with the Ferrari 488, which is what the Valkyrie [hypercar] was about.

"It’s about creating credibility ready for when we go mainstream face-to-face with Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren on the road.

"The timing of the 2021 regulations work really well because it is about the time we’ll be bringing that car out."

