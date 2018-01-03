Fans given chance to design Bottas’ helmet

Mercedes have revealed a new competition that will see Valtteri Bottas wear a fan-designed helmet throughout the 2018 season.

The Silver Arrows ran a similar competition with Lewis Hamilton last year and now it is the Finn’s turn to pick the winning design and use it as his primary lid for the season ahead. The winning entrant will also receive a signed replica copy of the helmet.

A post shared by Mercedes-AMG F1 (@mercedesamgf1) on Jan 2, 2018 at 5:00am PST

The deadline will close on January 12 and all fans have to do is download the template and get creative. Mercedes are also allowing multiple entries.

You can enter the competition HERE and, if last year’s timeline is followed, the winning design will be revealed on February 22 ahead of Mercedes launching their 2018 car on the following day.

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!