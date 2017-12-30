Hamilton wipes Instagram account after controversy

Formula 1 world champion has deleted all of his posts on Instagram after being criticised for a video he uploaded earlier this week.

Hamilton uploaded a video where he jokingly chastised his nephew for wearing a princess dress on Christmas day, drawing a lot of criticism on social media from people who accused the Mercedes driver of “gender-shaming” his nephew.

He was also taken to task for liking a post which said he had no need to apologise to the “PC brigade”, or political correctness brigade.

If wearing a dress makes your nephew happy @LewisHamilton what’s the problem? Why humilate him? He’s happy and not causing anyone any trouble. I was shamed like this throughout my childhood and wish people would just chill the hell out about gender and focus on stuff that matters — Paris Lees (@parislees) December 26, 2017

Do tell us more about what people should and shouldn’t be allowed to wear, Lewis Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/McGZzhIzgT — Matt (@Matt_in_London) December 26, 2017

Hamilton took down the post and later wrote an apology on Twitter, but he has now taken even more drastic action, completely wiping his Instagram account – which boasts 5.7m followers – of all posts.

“Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post,” Hamilton wrote in his Twitter apology. “I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.

“My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. ‘I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”

Most of Hamilton’s tweets remain, but the apology is now gone, as are most of the tweets written since October.

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms… pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd — Nabeela (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017

In the video that caused all the drama, Hamilton filmed himself saying ‘I’m so sad right now… look at my nephew.’ He then turned the camera on his nephew, who was wearing a purple and pink dress.

Lewis then asked his nephew: ‘Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas, boys don’t wear Christmas dresses!’