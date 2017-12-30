Alonso and co pay tribute to Schumi

The Formula 1 community has paid tribute to Michael Schumacher, four years on from the skiing accident that left him with horrific injuries.

The seven-times World Champion was put in a medically induced coma on December 29, 2013 after he fell and hit his head while skiing in the French Alps.

After being initially treated in Lausanne, Switzerland, he was eventually moved home in September 2014, but the family has kept updates about his condition to a minimum.

Friday, though, marked the fourth anniversary of the accident and Fernando Alonso and Damon Hill were among those who paid tribute.

Alonso posted a video on Twitter and wrote "Missing Michael" while Jenson Button retweeted the Spaniard's post with "Special times buddy #KeepFightingMichael" comment.

2005 🇯🇵 Japonya Suzuka Yarışı Tur 20

🇪🇸Alonso önündeki 🇩🇪Schumacher'e baskı kuruyor, arkasındaki 🇫🇮Raikkonen de Alonso'ya baskı kuruyordu. En az benzin yüküne sahip olan 🇪🇸Alonso, 130R virajında 🇩🇪Schumacher'in dışından gelerek ve çok iyi bir atakla rakibini geçiyor. pic.twitter.com/p4FiwHT7AN — F1 Efsane Geçişler 🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 (@f1_efsane) December 1, 2017

Felipe Massa spent years as Schumacher's Ferrari team-mate and in an interview with Formula1.com he said: "Michael was my teacher, he was very nice, very kind to me. He gave a big opportunity to me."

In a reply to Massa's interview, Damon Hill tweeted: "He wasn’t quite so kind to me! But I forgive him. Shame we never got to get to know one another better. Great shame."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!