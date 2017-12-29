Finally! Raikkonen joins social media

It turns out we had to wait an awful long time for the highlight of 2017, but it's finally here…Kimi Raikkonen has joined social media with an Instagram account.

Raikkonen, as we all know, is a man of very few words and is largely indifferent on just about anything that ever happens. That is why we love him so much.

And that sense very much continued when 'The Iceman' posted his first video message on Instagram and left you wondering who has put him up to this.

"Hello everyone," Raikkonen said.

"This time I don't know what I'm doing, but let's see what happens.

"This is my Instagram, let's see if you want to follow me."

Well, there's no question that we absolutely do want to follow Kimi. Life as we know it will never be the same again.

