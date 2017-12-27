Wolff urges Williams to develop ‘next superstars’

Toto Wolff feels Williams should hire one of the "really bright talented kids" to partner Lance Stroll next season, but says he is aware of the "financial reality".

Felipe Massa's retirement means the Grove-based squad have a driver vacancy to fill and they have confirmed they will reveal Stroll's new team-mate early in 2018.

Russian Sergey Sirotkin is believed to be the front-runner to replace Massa thanks to his sponsors, but Robert Kubica is also in the running along with Daniil Kvyat and Paul di Resta.

Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff, though, says Williams should give an up and coming youngster a chance.

What would you get Lance and @MassaFelipe19 for Christmas? 🎁🎄 Watch the video for an @F1 Secret Santa special! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/g4MhP5ixym — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) December 22, 2017

"If I were Williams today I would be bold and would put a George Russell or a Lando Norris in the car or [Charles] Leclerc… one of these really bright talented kids who have won championships in the past to develop the next superstar," he told BBC Sport.

"But having said that there is a financial reality they live in and they have to find the right compromise."

