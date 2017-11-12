Brazilian Grand Prix: Race Live Blog

Follow all the action from Race Day at the Brazilian Grand Prix live right here.

00:20 Hamilton has been busy, and he’s up to P9. Vettel holds a lead of 1.6 seconds to Bottas, with Raikkonen a further 1.3 seconds behind the Mercedes.

00:15 The Safety Car is in, we’re back underway ! Vettel holds the lead, while Massa passes Alonso for P5! Hamilotn is up to P13! Here, meanwhile, is what the opening lap drama looked like from Vandoorne’s McLaren.

LAP 1/71: And more drama from the opening lap with Vandoorne and Ricciardo coming together after lights out #BrazilGP 🇧🇷👀 pic.twitter.com/LoH6A4ygo3 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

00:10 Replays suggest it was Stoffel Vandoorne that made contact with Ricciardo after being squeezed by Kevin Magnussen through Turn Two. The Belgian is out, and he’s joined in early retirement by Ocon and Grosjean.

LAP 1/71: SAFETY CAR Drama at the start Ocon: OUT

Magnussen: OUT

Vandoorne: OUT #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/gK52yEgViG — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

00:05 Here come the lights, one, two, three, four, five, GO! Vettel makes a top start and is past Bottas into Turn One! Raikkonen is P3, while Ricciardo suffers contact and spins! Now a collision between Grosjean and Ocon and the Force India is in the barriers! Safety Car!

00:00 Here’s the formation lap, Bottas leads them around, Hamilton is at the end of the pit lane…

23:55 We’re only moments away now, everything seems to be just about ready for the big moment…

23:50 The drivers have lined up for the national anthem, what a moment that must be for Massa.

He's 15 minutes away from his final home race as an #F1 driver Time to say #ObrigadoMassa 👊#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WgWxnT0bmA — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

23:45 15 minutes from the start, the cars have made their way to the grid. It’s a glorious, warm day at Interlagos, which should keep things nice and simple, as much as anything can be simple in Formula 1. The fastest way to complete the 71-lap race appears to be with one pit stop, although some drivers might try to be really aggressive and go for two stops.

23:40 While Formula 1 will be blessed with the talents of Vettel and Hamilton for years to come, today marks a farewell of sorts for the retiring Felipe Massa. The Brazilian veteran will start his 268th and penultimate Grand Prix today, and while he will race for the final time in Abu Dhabi in two weeks’ time, there is a palpable feeling that his final home race is the “real” last chapter of his F1 career. Massa has led more laps than any current driver around Interlagos, and has two Brazilian wins (2006, 2008) to his name. Can he bow out on a high?

MOST LAPS LED, BRAZIL 🇧🇷@MassaFelipe19 top of the pile heading into his final race on home soil #F1FastFact #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/khHzFnzCWf — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

23:35 Speaking of podiums, a top-three finish for Sebastian Vettel would see him claim sole ownership of P4 on the list of all-time podium finishes, behind the likes of Alain Prost, Hamilton and the legendary Michael Schumacher. The success already achieved by the likes of Vettel and Hamilton is frightening when it is considered that, at the ages of 30 and 32, respectively, there is still much to come from both of them.

23:30 Behind Bottas and the Ferrari pair, Max Verstappen will be aiming to add a second Brazilian podium to his record. The Dutchman’s effort last year, when he came charging through the field from P14 to finish P3 in torrential rain, will surely live long in the memory as one of the finest drives of recent times. Fernando Alonso, who did a mighty job of flogging his McLaren onto the third row of the grid, might just be eyeing up a taste of champagne by the day’s end, depending on what happens around him.

23:25 Bottas will have to know his business if he hopes to claim a third victory of the season. The Finn has never stood on the Interlagos podium in his career, and there are doubts about his race pace relative to the red cars behind him.

Valtteri Bottas has never finished higher than 5th in Brazil: he starts on pole on Sunday#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dt9YSmxJpw — Formula 1 (@F1) November 11, 2017

23:20 Coming to today, here’s the official starting grid for you. It’s been shuffled around a fair bit due to some penalties, but this is how the cars will line up when the lights go out.

OFFICIAL STARTING GRID 👀 50 minutes to the start of the #BrazilGP 🇧🇷#F1 pic.twitter.com/lSqFlIOu7Z — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017

23:15 For world champion-elect Lewis Hamilton, Qualifying was over before it began as he lost control of his Mercedes heading towards turn six on his first flying lap and ended up crashing heavily into the barriers. The Briton was unharmed but will start today’s race from the pit lane. Still, a driver of Hamilton’s quality can never be discounted.

23:10 After missing out by such a tiny margin, the German in the red car admitted that his lap wasn’t perfect, but he hasn’t given up on being first when it matters…

VET: "For tomorrow I think P2 is fine as our long run pace is good. I chickened out a little bit on the brakes in the final run and it cost me" #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/hRRQfI0f7S — Formula 1 (@F1) November 11, 2017

23:05 Yesterday, Valtteri Bottas proved to be fastest over one lap, touring Interlagos in a time of 1.08.322 to secure the third pole position of his Formula 1 career, pipping Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by a mere 0.038 seconds.

🏁 END OF QUALIFYING 🏁 TOP TEN

BOT 📸

VET

RAI

VER

RIC

PER

ALO

HUL

SAI

MAS#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 #Quali pic.twitter.com/nlYXZ6yoU9 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 11, 2017

23:00 Hello there, welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of Race Day at the Brazilian Grand Prix. In one hour, the finest racing drivers on the planet will play their high-speed chess game around the Autodrom Jose Carlos Pace, commonly called Interlagos. It promises to be a thriller, so stick with us.

