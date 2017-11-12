Marko attempts to calm Toro Rosso-Renault feud

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has tried to calm the escalating row between Toro Rosso and Renault, saying they've always been "treated fairly".

Tension between Toro Rosso and Renault was ramped up this weekend in Brazil when Renault's managing director Cyril Abiteboul placed the blame for Toro Rosso's recent engine failures on the way in the which "our engine is operated in the Toro Rosso car."

Toro Rosso hit back, accusing Renault of undermining their efforts.

A statement from the team read: "We mustn’t forget that they are fighting with Toro Rosso for a better position in the Constructors’ championship, as suggested by Mr Abiteboul the situation may not be a coincidence, but it is certainly not due to STR’s car."

This led to reports that Renault could withhold engines from Toro Rosso in the final two races as they feel that the Formula 1 has breached their contract.

Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost has come out saying he won't apologises and that it was Abiteboul who started all this "with his stupid interview."

But ahead of Sunday's Brazilian GP, Marko has tried to calm the growing tension.

"Over the last 10 years, many successful, we have been through every emotion with our current engine supplier," he said in a statement.

"As usual at the end of another long season, emotions are running high but it is a valued relationship and will remain so.

"There has never been any question that we have not been treated fairly and equitably by our engine suppliers.

"And that is still true today."

