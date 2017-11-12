Revised starting grid for the Brazil GP

While one Mercedes will start Sunday's Brazilian GP from pole position, the other is starting from the pitlane.

Mercedes have confirmed that Lewis Hamilton, who crashed in qualifying, will start from the pitlane as they needed to make overnight repairs.

However, perhaps the biggest loser after qualifying was Daniel Ricciardo.

He finished P5 on Saturday afternoon but will start the race 14th on the grid due to an engine penalty.

Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly, P18 and P19 respectively, also have engine penalties while Lance Stroll has a five-place drop due to a gearbox change.

The grid

1 Valtteri Bottas

2 Sebastian Vettel

3 Kimi Raikkonen

4 Max Verstappen

5 Sergio Perez

6 Fernando Alonso

7 Nico Hulkenberg

8 Carlos Sainz

9 Felipe Massa

10 Esteban Ocon

11 Romain Grosjean

12 Stoffel Vandoorne

13 Kevin Magnussen

14 Daniel Ricciardo *

15 Pascal Wehrlein

16 Marcus Ericsson

17 Lance Stroll **

18 Brendon Hartley *

19 Pierre Gasly ***

20 Lewis Hamilton ****

* 10-place engine penalty

** five-place gearbox penalty

*** 25-place engine penalty

**** Pitlane start

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!