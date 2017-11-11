Hamilton: Crash ‘very unusual from me’

Lewis Hamilton is trying not to dwell too much on his surprise crash in qualifying but did admit that the accident was “very unusual” of him.

The newly-crowned World Champion is due to start toward the back of the grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix after he lost control at the start of his first hot lap in Q2 and went flying into the barrier.

“I’m OK. It happened really quick,” Hamilton said back in the paddock.

“It is what it is. Of course it’s unfortunate. I tend to just look at it as challenges are what makes life interesting and overcoming them makes life meaningful.

“I just need to take whatever bubble of negativity comes from that experience and move forwards and try and grow from it.

“It’s very unusual from me but it shows we are all human and things happen.

On Sunday’s race, he added: “I will try to have as much fun as possible tomorrow. Years ago I came from quite far behind and had a great race.”