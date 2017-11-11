Stroll hit with gearbox penalty after FP3 woes

Lance Stroll added his name to the list of drivers facing grid penalties in Brazil after losing drive in FP3.

Stroll came to a halt out on track during Saturday’s final practice having reported a loss of gear and power.

He finished the session without a time to his name.

His woes were compounded with news that he is facing a gearbox penalty.

And although the rookie is also receiving a new engine in the break between FP3 and qualifying, that does not come with a penalty as he has yet to use the four power units permitted.

As such he is facing just a five-place penalty.

