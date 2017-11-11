Brazilian Grand Prix: Qualifying Live Blog

Follow all the action from Qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix live right here.

00:05 Horrific accident! Lewis Hamilton has lost his Mercedes halfway around the lap, through Turn 6, and has gone thundering into the barriers in an immense collision! There’s so little run-off around there, once the Silver Arrow swapped ends the four-time champion was only a passenger! He gingerly clambers from the wreckage, but his day is done. Red Flag!

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Drama already as Hamilton spins off in to the barriers and is OUT! 💥#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 #Quali pic.twitter.com/2WnbUMGXg5 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 11, 2017

00:00 The green light is on, it’s time for Q1! Out come a whole handful of cars. All the teams, it appears, are eager to get their laps in nice and early.

23:55 We’re five minutes out now. Here’s the weather for you, will we see rain?

23:50 To take pole at the Brazilian Grand Prix isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a fast, up and down, roller-coaster of a lap, and given that a lap takes less than 70 seconds to complete, any mistakes are costly.

Easy on the brakes Hard on the throttle No wonder @InterlagosTrack is loved by #F1 drivers #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/x9vaDZUziX — Formula 1 (@F1) November 10, 2017

23:45 15 minutes to go. Predictably, the main title contenders from 2017 have seen plenty of success around Interlagos, but can a new name join the list today?

ONE HOUR TO QUALIFYING ⏰ Will a new name be added to the list of #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pole sitters? pic.twitter.com/9ucZjOKIVk — Formula 1 (@F1) November 11, 2017

23:40 Since FP3, the clouds have steadily rolled in, and today’s session might not be a straightforward as some were hoping.

23:35 Mercedes completed a practice clean sweep earlier, with Valtteri Bottas leading the way from Lewis Hamilton, but they were kept entirely honest by the scarlet duo behind…

INITIAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF FP3) The top four are separated by just 0.058 seconds 👀#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #FP3 pic.twitter.com/7X82noBySv — Formula 1 (@F1) November 11, 2017

23:30 Hello again, welcome back to FOX Sports Asia’s coverage of Qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix. We’re 30 minutes away from the on-track action, which is sure to be a thrilling affair!

