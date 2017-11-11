Mercedes personnel robbed at gunpoint in Brazil

Unnamed Mercedes personnel were robbed at gunpoint as they left the Interlagos circuit on Friday night.

Not for the first time security for team members at the Brazilian Grand Prix has been called into question.

According to reports, on Friday night, as they were leaving the track, the Mercedes personnel were ambushed by gunmen.



Lewis Hamilton confirmed the incident, calling for the race organisers to do more to keep the teams safe,” he tweeted.

"Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil.

"Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear.

"Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken.

"This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there’s no excuse!"

