Brazilian Grand Prix: FP3 Live Blog

Follow all the action from FP3 at the Brazilian Grand Prix live right here.

21:00 Green light, it’s time to get to it! A whole slew of cars come are straight out, perhaps fearing the rain.

20:55 It’s cloudy today at Interlagos, but no rain for the moment. Will that change over the course of proceedings?

WEATHER UPDATE 📡 Cloudy skies overhead as we await the start of FP3#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/srU5pXRBEJ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 11, 2017

20:50 A key factor in how this weekend will pan out is the weather. The Brazilian Grand Prix is no stranger to rain, and in fact, wet weather has helped this circuit to produce some truly nerve-wracking races, including last year’s edition, which saw treacherous conditions all round on race day.

20:45 15 minutes to go. Interlagos has always been a challenging circuit, and there was no shortage of spills yesterday as world champions and backmarkers alike found themselves biting off more than they could chew.

VAN keeps it out the barriers after a spin at Turn 2 🔄#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #FP2 pic.twitter.com/CW95hi42X5 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 10, 2017

20:40 Red Bull seem to have found good pace in the opening stages of the weekend, as Daniel Ricciardo ended FP2 in P3, only 0.228 seconds shy of Hamilton. Unfortunately, the Australian will be taking a grid penalty this weekend, due to changed components on his Renault power unit.

20:35 Yesterday was a strong day for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the top of the charts in both FP1 and FP2, with only a fraction to split them.

20:30 Hello there, welcome to Fox Sports Asia’s coverage of FP3 at the Brazilian Grand Prix! We’re 30 minutes away from the action, so stay put!

