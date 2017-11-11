McLaren: Alonso can’t do a full WEC programme

Eric Boullier has ruled out Fernando Alonso contesting a full WEC programme along with his F1 duties in 2018.

According to the rumourmill, Alonso will race in next year's Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota.

However, those rumours also suggested that the iconic event won't his only World Endurance Championship outing.

Boullier says that is unlikely.

"I don't think you can physically do two programmes, it is too complicated," the McLaren racing director told Autosport.

"If you commit to two programmes it is a huge distraction.

"Doing Le Mans, or doing Indianapolis, or doing Daytona, why not? Because it is a one off.

"But doing more than this would definitely be a distraction from his main commitment which is F1."

The Frenchman, though, admits Alonso is keen to try his hand at several WEC events, explaining that it would have to be a "case-by-case" discussion.

"He said he is keen to do some races outside this triple crown, and there are case-by-case discussions.

"Obviously his main and his first focus is F1 – and that has priority.

"We will do everything we can to give him a competitive car and if we do this he will not race anything else."

