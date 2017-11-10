Horner: Ferrari quit threat is just bluster

Christian Horner has all but rubbished Ferrari’s threat to quit F1 over the new engines, saying they are not going anywhere.

Last week new owners Liberty Media put forward a proposal for the 2021 engine format, which is aimed at reducing costs, leveling the playing field and increasing the noise of the power units.

Ferrari were not impressed.

“If we change the sandbox to the point where it becomes an unrecognisable sandbox, I don’t want to play anymore,” warned the Scuderia’s president Sergio Marchionne.

However, Red Bull team boss Horner has downplayed Ferrari’s threat, saying they are not going anywhere.

“They’ll bluster that they don’t need Formula One, but what other form of motor racing is going to give Ferrari the platform that Formula One does?” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

“The two go hand-in-hand together and have done since the beginning of the championship.

“Nobody wants to lose Ferrari. And I don’t think Ferrari can afford to lose Formula One.

“So there’ll be a lot of brinkmanship and chest-puffing at the moment.

“But I think when the music stops, they’ll be there.”

