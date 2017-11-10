Vettel accepts Marchionne’s ‘driver error’ criticism

Sebastian Vettel has said that recent comments by Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne are “fair enough” as the Scuderia continues the post mortem into its 2017 season collapse.

A lot of focus has been on Ferrari’s reliability problems in recent races, but Marchionne said he also felt “driver error” was to blame, too, with Vettel involved in a number of high-profile incidents throughout the season.

And Vettel seems to have accepted that partial blame.

I think it’s fair enough,” Vettel said when asked about Marchionne’s comments. “I think there are always things that you could do a bit different.

“Overall, I think we can all agree that we didn’t have the season, up to this point, that we could’ve had or should’ve had for various reasons.”

Looking ahead to the penultimate race of the season, Vettel is cautiously optimistic that Ferrari can get back to winning ways.

“I think we have a chance to win the race,” Vettel added. “We should always look at the chance we have ahead and I think we have a chance.

“Obviously it depends on what’s going on, how the weekend goes as I’ve said before, but I think generally that’s something to look forward to if you have a chance to win.”

