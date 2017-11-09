Horner not keen on scrapping Friday practice

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has questioned the proposal to condense a race weekend to just two days in order to free up more space on the calendar.

The FP1 and FP2 sessions that currently take place on a Friday could be under threat if this idea gathers momentum among the Formula 1 management hierarchy, but Horner is not a fan and believes less does not necessarily mean more in this instance.

We're all the way up ⬆️ in São Paulo 🇧🇷 Stay tuned to see what the boys are up to with @redbullbr ahead of the #BrazilGP 😉 #RedBullRacing #DanielRicciardo #MaxVerstappen #RedBull #GivesYouWings A post shared by Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:03am PST

"Obviously they're trying to free up space for more races," Horner said. "But if there's too many chapters, a good book loses its path.

"I also think it would be a long way to come to Mexico for two days. Or Australia. And I think the Friday gives the promoter the opportunity to bring more fans into the sport.

Horner does also not want to see more of a focus being put on simulation work away from the track.

He added: "Perhaps it will inadvertently put more pressure back on simulations so that you're turning up prepared to hit the road running, and I'm not sure that's going to be a great balancer between the teams.

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!