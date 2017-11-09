Everything you need to know about the Brazilian GP

Formula 1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2017 F1 calendar, and although the title is already decided, that are lots of other things that look to make it an interesting weekend.

Venue: Brazil

Weather Forecast: It looks likely to be a wet weekend in Sao Paolo with thunderstorms forecast for Friday and rain set to continue through Saturday. The rain should stop for Sunday with cloudy conditions predicted. Temperatures will fluctuate, with highs of 27 degrees expected on Friday and Sunday, while it is forecast to reach just 20 degrees on Saturday. Lows will range between 18 and 13 degrees.

Circuit: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, formerly Interlagos

Laps: 71

Track length: 4.309km

Race distance: 305.909km

Lap record: 1:11.473 (Juan Pablo Montoya, 2004)

Tyre allocation: Medium, soft, supersoft

After back to back battles in the North #F1 teams heads south to Interlagos! #BrazilGP https://t.co/XPbLI0Hbbd — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) November 6, 2017

DRS Zones:

Last five winners in Mexico:

2016: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2014: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2012: Jenson Button (McLaren)

Broadcast schedule: (All times are HKT)



Friday, 10th November

Practice 1 – 19:55-21:35

Practice 2 – 23:55-01:35

Saturday, 11th November

Practice 3 – 20:55-22:05

Qualifying – 23:45-01:15

Sunday, 12th November

Main Race – 23:00-02:05

Enjoy the full experience of the 2017 FIA Formula One season on FOX Sports Play, where you can catch LIVE races from angles unseen before, exclusive interviews, behind the scenes, in-depth analysis and so much more. Don’t miss it!