Andretti eyes potential Formula 1 team entry

Michael Andretti still harbours hopes of owning a Formula 1 team and is keeping a firm eye on proceedings as the landscape of the sport begins to change under new ownership.

Michael Andretti only had a short stint as a Formula 1 driver with 13 entries at McLaren in 1993, but his father, the legendary Mario Andretti, was Formula 1 World Champion in 1978 and created a lasting legacy with the Andretti name and Formula 1.

And Michael Andretti, who now owns Andretti Autosport, is open to starting a new chapter by running a Formula 1 team.

"Obviously it comes down to having a backer, as I can't afford to do it myself," Andretti told DW Motorsport.

"There's been a few deals that started to go somewhere and then they didn't.

"We're always keeping our eyes open."

Andretti Autosport's current racing infrastructure includes Indycar, Formula E, rallycross and V8 Supercar, while the team also joined forces with McLaren as part of Fernando Alonso's run at the Indy 500.

