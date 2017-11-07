Verstappen supports call for permanent stewards

Max Verstappen would welcome permanent stewards in Formula 1, saying the sport needs to head in that direction.

Verstappen has had an interesting time of late with Formula 1's stewards.

In Austin he was hit with a time penalty that cost him third place after the stewards ruled that he had overtaken Kimi Raikkonen off the track.

However, a week later in Mexico, he escaped punishment for seemingly impeding Valtteri Bottas in qualifying.

Those calls have not been the only controversial decisions of late, leading to renewed calls for permanent stewards.

Did a couple of nice donuts during the @Mobil1 event at the @SEMASHOW in Las Vegas 🍩 Great crowd 🇺🇸👍 #SEMA2017 #redbullracing pic.twitter.com/xhg82XE0aS — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 4, 2017

"I think at the end of the day, yes, it would be better," Verstappen told NBC Sports.

"At least then, (with) the stewards … you know who you’re working with.

"They start to understand the driver a bit better because you share more times together, more races together.

"I honestly think we have to head into that direction."

