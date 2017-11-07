Verstappen ‘a bit cautious’ over 2018 chances

Although Red Bull are finishing this year's championship on a high note, Max Verstappen remains cautious about their chances come next season.

After a disappointing first half of the campaign, with Verstappen seemingly blighted by the bulk of Red Bull's reliability troubles, the Dutchman has tasted success in recent races.

Last time out in Mexico he claimed his second grand prix in four races to bring his tally up to 148 points for this season.

Red Bull's good form in recent weeks has led team boss Christian Horner to predict that his drivers could be challenging at the front next year.

Verstappen, though, says that is not guaranteed.

"I'm still a little bit cautious, but it is going in the right way anyway," he said.

"You never know what they [the other teams] are going to come up with.

"I just want to enjoy this end of the season and then we'll see what happens next year."

