Kyvat will ‘not return’ to Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat's Formula 1 could be over after Helmut Marko declared that the Russian racer will "not return" to Toro Rosso.

Kvyat was recalled for the United States Grand Prix and scored a single point for the team to bring his tally up to five for this season.

Despite his top-ten finish, Toro Rosso announced that Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley would make up their Mexican GP line-up.

Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Driver Line-Up for the upcoming 2017 Mexican Grand Prix will be formed by the following pairing: Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley pic.twitter.com/2SRSICu8K9 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) October 23, 2017

And that, according to Red Bull advisor Marko, is going to be their line-up for the remainder of this season as Kvyat's Toro Rosso career is over.

"Kvyat will not return again," he bluntly told Auto Bild.

"We do not believe he can make the turnaround in the long term."

He added: "Gasly and Hartley will drive to the end of the season. Then we'll see."

