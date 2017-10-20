Hartley facing 30-place grid penalty on debut

Brendon Hartley is reportedly set to make his Formula 1 debut from the very back of the grid as the STR12 he will be racing required an engine change.

Hartley will make his debut at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, racing the car previously driven by Pierre Gasly.

Unfortunately for the Kiwi, Toro Rosso team boss Franz Tost has confirmed to Autosport that the car requires a “complete new power unit.”

As such Hartley is facing a 30-plce penalty as the car will have a sixth V6, turbo and MGU-H as well as a fifth energy store and control electronics.

It will be only a fourth MGU-K so that doesn’t come with a penalty.

