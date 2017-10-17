Raikkonen not giving up on Ferrari’s season

Kimi Raikkonen has said Ferrari will "push until the last lap in the last race" despite losing significant ground to Mercedes in both World Championships.

Scuderia team-mate Sebastian Vettel is now 59 points behind title leader Lewis Hamilton, who could win a fourth World Championship crown if he wins in Austin this weekend and Vettel finishes P6 or lower.

With just four races remaining, though, Raikkonen is not losing faith and believes Ferrari are still capable of clinching race victories.

"Any of them, as long as we do everything as well as possible," Raikkonen told Autosport.

"It's a bit unknown, the tracks are different from each other.

"So we go every weekend, start from zero and do the best that we can and avoid the issues and mistakes."

Mercedes have opened up a 145-point gap for the constructors' title, too, but again Raikkonen is adamant that Ferrari still have the race pace to push.

"I don't know what is going to happen, nobody knows," said Raikkonen, when asked about Ferrari's chances in the Constructors' Championship.

"But I know we are going to push until the last lap in the last race and see where we end up.

"It hasn't been the greatest races lately but I think we have the speed when they put things in the right place – that is at least something positive."

