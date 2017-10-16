Ecclestone: Liberty told me to stay away

Ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said Liberty Media have prevented him from even attending races this season.

Liberty were not keen on working with Ecclestone when they completed their takeover back in January, immediately moving Ecclestone into a chairman emeritus role.

But now Liberty do not want Ecclestone attending any race weekends after being told there is no space for him.

"Chase sent a message to one of the girls in the office to tell me that they haven’t got so many offices at the circuits — only what the race promoter gives them," Ecclestone told the Daily Mail.

"There are three of them (Carey, commercial director Sean Bratches and technical director Ross Brawn) so the three offices are being used.

"So basically they don’t want me to come to races. It would have been just as easy to have said that to me. Anyway, I have obliged them."

"It’s a bit of a wrench not being involved in Formula One… but you get used to it."

Ecclestone is now in the process of upping sticks to Switzerland and will continue to watch races from home.

"We are just setting things up," he added.

"I have had Swiss residency for nearly 30 years. The intention ages ago was that I would build a house there and move the F1 company abroad, but I couldn’t get all the people I needed to leave England.

"That’s the reason I stayed. But now I don’t care about that. I can just go over there and live. I will take a few members of staff, but not many.

"I will still come back to London from time to time, to see friends. I will also spend more time in Brazil, where we have a coffee farm. But Switzerland will be my main home."

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles, unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and much more. Don’t miss it!