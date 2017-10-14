McLaren-Renault relationship will ‘take some time’

Although Eric Boullier concedes that it will take some time for the McLaren-Renault relationship to gel, he insists McLaren are “designed for winning.”

After three disappointing years with Honda power, McLaren are swapping to Renault engines from next season.

The Woking team has signed a three-year contract with the French manufacturer and will run the same engines as both Renault and Red Bull.

But while Boullier believes the partnership will yield success, he says they will need “some time” to build a cohesive relationship.

“If you have a 10-year relationship with a partner obviously you have a different connection which we don’t have yet as we are building the relationship,” Boullier told Crash.net.

“It is going to take some time but we are very motivated to do the best.

“If you are McLaren you are designed for winning so we will do everything we can to be winning. If you have the full package which means an okay engine, the best car and the best crew and driver you should be winning. So for us the pressure is the same.

“I like it because I am fan of no bullshit so if you have a team next door with the same engine it means if you don’t beat them something is wrong with the rest of the car. That is perfect.”

