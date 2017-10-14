Toro Rosso confirm Hartley for US Grand Prix

Brendon Hartley will make his Formula 1 debut at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix after a late call-up by Toro Rosso.

With Carlos Sainz off to Renault for the final four races of this season, Toro Rosso announced Pierre Gasly as his replacement for all but the US GP.

Instead of racing in Austin, Gasly will return to Super Formula to contest the title. As such his Toro Rosso seat has gone to Hartley for the United States race.

The 27-year-old New Zealander won the 2015 World Endurance Champion alongside former F1 driver Mark Webber and Timo Bernhard, while this year he is leading the championship with three races remaining.

The former Red Bull reserve said: “What an amazing feeling. This opportunity came as somewhat of a surprise, but I never did give up on my ambition and childhood dream to reach F1.

“I have grown and learnt so much since the days when I was the Red Bull and Toro Rosso reserve driver, and the tough years I went through made me stronger and even more determined.

Franz Tost 🎙️ "@BrendonHartley has been part of the @RedBull family for a long time in different classes…" FT's full quote on https://t.co/1bR6GCr5pb pic.twitter.com/RLFd8i918k — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) October 13, 2017

“I want to say a huge thanks to Red Bull for making this a reality, and to Porsche for allowing me to do this alongside the World Endurance Championship.

“I’m trying not to put too many expectations on my F1 debut, but I feel ready for it.”