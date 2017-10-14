Mercedes threatened Hamilton and Rosberg with sack

It was one of the most infamous internal rivalries in Formula 1, with neither Lewis Hamilton or Nico Rosberg particularly fond of each other.

The two endured a fractious relationship as Mercedes team-mates, with the pinnacle of their antagonism coming at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

On the opening lap, the duo took each other out after Hamilton had attempted to overtake on Turn Four.

Mercedes chairman Niki Lauda has now given some insight into the duo’s rivalry and revealed that the team even considered sacking the two drivers.

“We told them – especially in Barcelona when they pushed each other off the track – we said this was unacceptable for Mercedes,” Lauda told Graham Bensinger on YouTube.

“If you do it again or we will think of releasing you from your contract, because we are team players here and we cannot destroy each other.

“Toto [Wolff[ came up with some good rules and we had peace again. We fought hard and the accidents got reduced between them.”

In the aftermath of the incident, there was a frank discussions between the various parties, with Lauda clear that he thought that Hamilton was at fault.

“For me it was clear Lewis was too aggressive going to the right, hit the grass, couldn’t stop his car and then hit [Nico] off,” added Lauda.

“I said right away if I have to choose between the two it’s more Lewis’ fault than Nico’s fault.

“Lewis did not appreciate that, because he was of a different opinion. He said, ‘Why do you criticise me?’ I said, ‘Excuse me. I cannot accept that you guys crash and then we have nothing and nobody’s fault. For me it has to be somebody’s fault.’

“And then Lewis really got upset. Nico said, ‘Yes, it was your part too, you moved to the inside. Why did you not leave room?’ He said, ‘Why should I, I want to win the race’.”