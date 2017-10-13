Rosberg: Vettel needs a miracle

Although the odds are stacked against him, Nico Rosberg believes Sebastian Vettel won’t give up on this year’s title race.

Although Vettel throughout the first half of this season, a lack of pace and poor reliability following the summer break cost him dearly.

With four races remaining, the Ferrari driver trails Lewis Hamilton by 59 points.

But while Vettel needs a “miracle” to win the World title, Rosberg is confident he won’t give up.

“Ferrari always come back strong,” the 2016 World Champion told BBC Sport.

“It’s so difficult for Sebastian now. Lewis has such momentum, everything is going in his direction.

“Sebastian needs a miracle to come back but he’s a fighter and he won’t give up.

“It will remain interesting so let’s see how far he can take it.”

