No ‘silly risks’ for Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is adamant he won’t take any “silly risks” as he closes in on a fourth World title.

The British racer could wrap up the Drivers’ Championship at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix after 59 points clear of Sebastian Vettel in Japan.

Should Hamilton win the race and Vettel finish sixth or lower, the crown will return to Brackley.

"Complete waste of time"@MercedesAMGF1's Lewis Hamilton reveals he's "never visualised a lap before" 📻 https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI pic.twitter.com/LDe0c3M3Jm — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) October 12, 2017

“I feel like I have a perfect balance on race weekends,” Hamilton told Crash.net.

“I guess my experience allows me to know when I have to push and when I have to hold back a little bit, and as you saw in Malaysia that’s what I do.

“I arrive at every race to win and I absolutely am not going to take silly risks.

“I’m sure you know I’m not one to take silly risks because I’m not often penalised for doing such things. I think it’s going to be fine.”

