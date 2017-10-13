Vettel: Too much noise over Marchionne comments

Sebastian Vettel has downplayed Sergio Marchionne’s perceived criticism of Ferrari after declaring that “too much noise” is made about the president’s comments.

Following a positive start to this year’s championship, Vettel and Ferrari have seen their hopes of a first Drivers’ title together implode.

A lack of pace at Spa and Monza meant Lewis Hamilton was able to edge ahead in the standings while a crash in Singapore and engine reliability woes in Malaysia and Japan have all but sealed the championship race.

After the latter two races, Marchionne hit out at Ferrari’s quality control, saying it made him very angry. That hasn’t been his only criticism of the team during his tenure as team president either.

16 RACES DONE, 4 TO COME 🇺🇸 20-22 OCT 📸

🇲🇽 27-29 OCT

🇧🇷 10-12 NOV

🇦🇪 24-26 NOV#F1 pic.twitter.com/D32wgGSBue — Formula 1 (@F1) October 12, 2017

Asked if Marchionne put too much pressure on the team, Vettel told Autosport: “No, but the feeling I have after a couple of years now is that many times the way it gets translated is a bit too harsh.

“So I think whatever he says, he is usually very straightforward and he is right.

“There is always reason for it. He is fair. But then people tend to make a little bit too much noise about it.

“Whatever he says in the press, he is saying the same things inside the team and even more straightforward.

“So for people inside the team it’s not a big news.

“But for outside it always seems to be a big news, and then this can create a bit of unnecessary turbulence I would say.”

The German added that Ferrari have “learned how to deal with” Marchionne’s comments.

Who is the best driver in the world?@MercedesAMGF1's technical boss James Allison gives us his views. >> https://t.co/v3qQiOe5M8 pic.twitter.com/6QBhjjLVQ5 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 12, 2017

“The most important thing is that it does not impact on us as a team,” he continued.

“Mostly because he [Marchionne] has a very strong connection to us. He is very involved and you know he is a very clever man.

“When he sees what is going on, he knows what is wrong and so on. And he is willing to win as much as we all do.

“In this regard I don’t think he is actually putting pressure. The way that press sometimes translates sounds like pressure.”

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!