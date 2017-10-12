Mercedes car is ‘still a diva’

Mercedes may be racing towards yet another championship double, however, Toto Wolff insists the W08 remains a “diva”, difficult to set up.

Mercedes have had issues with their car this season with both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas speaking about the difficulty in finding the sweet spot.

That, though, has stopped them from leading the title races.

While Mercedes have 540 points to Ferrari’s 395 in the Constructors’ Championship, Hamilton has taken a 59-point lead over Sebastian Vettel in the battle for the Drivers’ title.

Wolff, though, is adamant the battle is not yet done.

Another win for @LewisHamilton in the #JapaneseGP. Will the @MercedesAMGF1 star obtain his goal already during the #AustinGP? 🏆 🚀 pic.twitter.com/tZbbjlqQ6G — Monster Energy BE (@MonsterEnergyBE) October 9, 2017

The motorsport boss told Sport Bild: “Something is certain only when it cannot be another way.

“This year we have seen one of the toughest world championships in a long time, and now we have to keep doing everything to make the season a success for us.

“Our car is still a diva and Sebastian’s fate in the last three races shows how fast things can change.

“In racing, the unpredictable can always happen and there are still 100 points in play. We will not take the foot off the gas until we have the title.”

