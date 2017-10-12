Kubica completes ‘successful’ test with Williams

Robert Kubica completed a private one-day test with Williams at Silverstone on Wednesday as the Polish driver continues his quest for a full-time return to the F1 grid.

Kubica has been out of the sport since suffering severe arm injuries in a rally crash in 2011.

In recent months the 32-year-old has taken steps towards a possible return, first testing with Renault.

However, having lost out on a Renault seat when the team announced Carlos Sainz as Nico Hulkenberg’s 2018 team-mate, Kubica’s focus turned to Williams.

The former race winner completed a “successful day” of testing at Silverstone on Wednesday, driving a 2014-specification FW36.

His outing comes ahead of a second planned test at the Hungaroring later this month, which is being billed as a shoot-out between the Polish driver and Paul di Resta for a possible 2018 race-seat.

