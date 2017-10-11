Sainz: ‘I owe everything to Toro Rosso’

Ahead of his first race for Renault, Carlos Sainz has been reflecting on his career so far and how Toro Rosso have played an integral role in his development.

The Spaniard is leaving Toro Rosso earlier than initially planned after Renault agreed a compensation package with Jolyon Palmer to free up his seat before the end of the season.

Now Sainz has taken stock on what he has achieved so far and what inspires him to be the best, which includes the influence of Fernando Alonso.

Check out the video, courtesy of Mobil 1 The Grid, here:

