Red Bull duo braced for engine penalties

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen are due to start at the back of the grid in one of the remaining four races as a fresh engine change looms.

The Red Bull duo last took engine-related grid penalties at the Italian Grand Prix after switching to their fifth and therefore their first power unit that is over the season limit of four.

The likes of Jolyon Palmer and Carlos Sainz have taken fresh Renault engines of late and now Ricciardo and Verstappen appear to be next in line, according to Red Bull motorsport adviser Dr Helmut Marko.

“We still have an engine change with both cars,” Marko told Auto Motor und Sport.

“That means starting from far back. We will take the motors at different races so that we are at least with one car at the front.”

With regard to Ricciardo and Verstappen’s future at Red Bull, team boss Christian Horner has said they will be doing everything they can to keep the pair together until at least 2020.

