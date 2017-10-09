Kubica ‘100 per cent’ ready for F1 return

Robert Kubica’s new manager Nico Rosberg has said the Pole is “physically at 100 per cent” ahead of his test at Hungary with Williams.

Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe confirmed at Suzuka over the weekend that Kubica would be featuring in a test alongside Paul di Resta.

But Williams will be keeping all information private and are looking at plenty of other options aside from the aforementioned duo.

Yet Rosberg has every confidence that Kubica has the pace worthy of a place on the Formula 1 grid.

“He is physically at 100%,” Rosberg said during his commentary stint with Sky F1 at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“He did double race stints with Renault and was always on the pace so there’s not that to prove.

“I think it’s more about getting to know each other and see if it’s a good fit.

“With someone of Kubica’s skill level, doing a test straight out of the box is the least of his problems.”

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!