Verstappen doesn’t ‘dislike’ idea of a Ferrari seat

Max Verstappen says he would be open to racing for Ferrari, but only if they are the team with the "fastest car" on the grid.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Red Bull Racing come 2019 with both Ferrari and Mercedes believed to be chasing his signature.

According to reports, both teams are willing to offer him 20 million per year.

Asked about a possible move to Ferrari, Verstappen told Sky F1: "I just want to be in the fastest car.

"I don't dislike [the idea of driving for Ferrari] at all.

"I just want to be in the fastest car in Formula 1 because that means you can win races and that's what I want to do."

