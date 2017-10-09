Mercedes dismiss engine concerns

Lewis Hamilton may have been worried about a vibration in his engine in the closing laps at Suzuka, however, Toto Wolff says he may have been hearing things.

Hamilton voiced concerns about a vibration in the final laps of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

On his cool-down lap after his win, he revealed that it was an engine vibration and not one that was coming from the tyres.

The good news for the Brit, though, is Mercedes could find nothing hinting at a problem with his power unit.

"We didn't see anything on the engine," said Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff. "We looked at all the metrics. We need to really understand what he meant.

"My assumption is that when you are in the lead, and your main competitor has DNF-ed, you hear things.

"The same applies for us in the pit wall or in the garage. You just want the race to finish."

